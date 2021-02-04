RESTAURANTS

Cedar Rapids Restaurant Week will feature these 20 restaurants

20 local restaurants will be highlighted from Feb. 20 to 27

Dani Cobb cooks eggs during brunch July 28, 2019, at Caucho in Cedar Rapids. Caucho is one of 20 local restaurants that
Dani Cobb cooks eggs during brunch July 28, 2019, at Caucho in Cedar Rapids. Caucho is one of 20 local restaurants that will participate in the ninth annual Cedar Rapids Restaurant Week Feb. 20 to 27. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
06:45AM | Thu, February 04, 2021

Cedar Rapids Restaurant Week will feature these 20 restaurants

06:15AM | Thu, February 04, 2021

Cedar Rapids area restaurants rely on loyal customers, new ideas to su ...

06:50AM | Wed, February 03, 2021

Lark and Owl restaurant in Iowa City for sale for $1

06:15AM | Tue, January 26, 2021

Chew on This: Willie Ray's Q Shack, Thai Spice planning new locations ...
The Gazette

The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance will hold this year’s Cedar Rapids Restaurant Week Feb. 20 to 27. This will be the ninth year for this event in which food lovers will be treated to limited time dishes at specialty prices at 20 Cedar Rapids area restaurants. Because of the pandemic and COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a special dine-in and takeout menu option from participating restaurants.

“This has certainly been anything but an ordinary last year for local restaurants, so we are pleased to be able to still have this highly anticipated week to highlight some of our local restaurant community,” said Ellie Evans, events planner at the Economic Alliance. “We understand Restaurant Week is extremely impactful to them and is seen as a significant value to the community. We also anticipate Restaurant Week patrons will appreciate the diversity of restaurants and their cuisine options offering both dine-in and takeout options.”

Cedar Rapids Restaurant Week participating restaurants

Bari Italian, 450 First St. SW

Black Sheep Social Club, 600 First St. SE

Bostons, 804 16th Ave. SW

Caucho, 1202 Third St. SE Suite 102

Cherry Meadow Winery and Distillery, 591 62nd St. Suite 104, Marion

Groundswell Cafe, 201 Third Ave. SW

Kickstand, 203 16th Ave. SE

Lion Bridge Brewing Co., 59 16th Ave. SW

LP Street Food, 302 Third Ave. SW

Lucky’s on 16th, 86 16th Ave. NW

Mas Margaritas, 588 Boyson Rd. NE Suite 124

Midtown Station, 715 Second Ave. SE

NaRa Thai Cuisine, 1725 Blairs Ferry Rd., Marion

Old Neighborhood Pub, 608 16th St. NE

Parlor City Pub and Eatery, 1125 Third St. SE

Pub 217, 217 Third St. SE

Red Frog, 88 16th Ave. SW

Sugarfire Smoke House, 2350 Edgewood Rd. SW

The Class Act, 7725 Kirkwood Blvd. SW

Vitos on 42nd Street, 4100 River Ridge Dr.

» WHAT’S ON THE MENU?: Go here to see the Restaurant Week menus

All of the selected restaurants completed an application process and were chosen based on specific criteria, including being locally owned and operated and their ability to provide a specialty dine-in and takeout menu for Restaurant Week. To view all Restaurant Week menus and learn more about each restaurant, visit cedarrapids.org/restaurantweek.

