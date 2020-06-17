Chew on This: Brewery coming to Central City, Kingston Pub to open in July

Chew on This features the latest restaurant news in the Cedar Rapids and Iowa City areas. Have news that should be featured? Contact Alison Gowans at alison.gowans@thegazette.com.

Bit Brewery

A brewery is slated to open this month in Central City. Bit Brewery will be at 26 Fourth St. N. The brewery Facebook page says it will offer a handcrafted beers as well as wood-fired pizzas.

Kingston Pub

A new bar is planned for Cedar Rapids. Amy Winker and Jake Brummer plan to open Kingston Pub at 729 First Ave. SW in early July.

The bar’s Facebook page says the business started with, “Just a young couple with a common dream of owning and operating a pub in the fine city of Cedar Rapids ... Together they want to build this dream and bring one of the best establishments in town to the community they call home.”

Alcohol to go isn’t going anywhere

Before adjourning this week, the Iowa Legislature voted to make permanent Gov. Kim Reynolds emergency proclamation that bars and restaurants may sell alcohol to go. The law also allows the sale of wine growlers.

Comments: (319) 398-8339; alison.gowans@thegazette.com