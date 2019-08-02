Life

Casting call: Actors, locations sought for film set in Linn, Johnson counties

University of Iowa grad filming 'East of Middle West'

Film is loaded from reels onto the platter for the evening’s triple feature at the Grand View Drive-In Theater on Friday, Aug. 30, 3013, in Grandview. (Liz Martin/The Gazette-KCRG)
The Gazette

A filmmaker who grew up in Iowa City is seeking actors, crew members, locations and extras for a film he is planning to shoot in Linn and Johnson counties.

Screen writer and producer Mokotsi Rukundo, who graduated from the University of Iowa and now lives in Los Angeles, said the film will be called “East of Middle West” and will be set in the 1990s. He is looking for people with cars and properties that predate 1997 to appear in the film, with locations including a farm, business, home, restaurant or bar, place of worship and more. They are also casting for all roles.

Filming is slated for Aug. 8 through 31.

The story will focus on a young man who has to make an awful choice after causing an accident that leaves a young family dead. According to the plot synopsis, “‘East of Middle West’ is a film that explores the nature of atonement, by posing such questions as, ‘Can freedom ever be found when we run?’ and, ‘Are we ever too irredeemable to be forgiven?’”

People can learn more about the film and the casting call at eastofmiddlewest.com.

