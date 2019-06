Dog photos from Saturday's Fabulous, Fun, Facts, Fur, Festival! in Cedar Rapids

The sixth annual Fabulous, Fun, Facts, Fur, Festival! was held in Cedar Rapids at the Mount Vernon Road Hy-Vee Saturday. Activities included microchipping by the Iowa Humane Alliance, a K-9 unit from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, meet and greet with adoptable dogs from area rescues and shelters and informational booths set up by animal-related organizations and businesses. Here are photos from the event.