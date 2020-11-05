MENTAL HEALTH

Mental health resources in Iowa: Where to get help

01:14PM | Thu, November 05, 2020

Here are some places to find mental health supportin Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and througout Iowa.

Foundation 2 crisis line: Talk with trained counselors 24 hours a day by calling (319) 362-2174 in the Cedar Rapids area or 1-(800) 332-4224 anywhere else in Iowa. Chat with counselor by text at 1-(800) 332-4224 and follow the prompts. Text chat is available Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Both lines also are suicide helplines. Find more resources at foundation2.org.

Covenant Family Solutions: Offering free 30-minute mental health coaching sessions, either in person, via telehealth or via telephone. Call (319) 261-2292 or visit covenantfamilysolutions.com to schedule.

COVID Recovery Iowa: Free virtual counseling and assistance for all Iowans. Go online to covidrecoveryiowa.org or call 1-(844) 775-WARM.

Iowa Concern Hotline: A 24-hour a day, 7-day a week free, confidential resource for anyone with concerns or questions about finances, crisis and disaster response and personal health issues. Access to an attorney is also available to help provide legal education. Call 1-(800) 447-1985 or visit extension.iastate.edu/iowaconcern.

Tanager Place: Offers mental health services for youth. Call (319) 365-9164 or visit tanagerplace.org/treatment to learn more.

AARP: AARP created the Friendly Voice program with volunteers ready to chat, listen or just say hello to anyone feeling isolated or anxious in these challenging times. Request a call at 1-(888) 281-0145 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Find more resources at aarp.org.

• Professional organizations: The American Psychological Association (locator.apa.org) and the American Psychiatric Association (finder.psychiatry.org) can help find a therapist in your area.

The Gazette Coronavirus Resident Resources: The Gazette has posted a directory of available resources to help Eastern Iowans with immediate and long-term needs. Visit thegazette.com/coronavirus-resident-resource.

