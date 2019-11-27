Cut your own tree: Where to find Christmas tree farms in Eastern Iowa

’Tis the season for trimming trees. Here’s where to pick up a live tree in Eastern Iowa. This list may not be comprehensive and is compiled from tree farm websites and the Iowa Christmas tree Growers Association.

Benton County

Kacena Family Tree Farm

• Where: 2510 55th St. Vinton

• Contact: (319) 210-2218, facebook.com/KacenaFarms

• When: Nov. 29 until sold out

• Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and Nov. 29. Weekdays by appointment only.

Black Hawk County

Kris Kringel’s Trees

• Where: 5220 W. Bennington Rd., Cedar Falls

• Contact: (319) 277-8596, facebook.com/kriskringlecedarfalls

• When: Nov. 29 to Dec. 7

• Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 29 to Dec. 1 and Dec. 7; 1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 2 to 6

Bremer County

Wapsie Pines Christmas tree Farm at Fairbank

• Where: 2778 Whitetail Ave., Fairbank

• Contact: (319) 638-7931, wapsiepinestreefarm.com

• When: Nov. 29 to Dec. 15

• Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends and Nov. 29, 1 to 5 p.m. weekdays

Cedar County

Kelly Tree Farm

• Where: 1045 Stone Mill Road, Tipton

• Contact: (563) 452-0280, kellytreefarm.com/christmas-trees

• When: Nov. 29 to Dec. 1.

• Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Johnson County

Handley’s Holiday Hillside Inc.

• Where: 1731 White Oak Ave NE, Solon

• Contact: (319) 624-3646, facebook.com/handleysholidayhillside

• When: Nov. 29 and Saturdays and Sundays in December until sold out

• Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Jones County

A&A Christmas Tree Farm

• Where: 14201 170th Ave., Monticello

• Contact: (319) 481-7370, aachristmastree.com

• When: Nov. 29 and every weekend up to Christmas

• Hours: Sunup to sundown

Linn County

Cedar’s Edge Evergreen Market

• Where: 2188 Ivanhoe Road, Ely

• Contact: (319) 361-7967, cedarsedgemarket.com

• When: Nov. 29 until sold out

• Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday to Thursday

Hoffman Tree Farm

• Where: 9409 C Ave., Marion

• Contact: (319) 377-0977, hoffmantreefarm.com

• When: Nov. 29 until sold out

• Hours: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday to Sunday, 3:30 to 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday

Wickiup Hill Tree Farm

• Address: Wickiup Hill Road, Toddville

• Phone: (319) 432-2837, wickiuphilltreefarm.com

• When: Nov. 29 into December

• Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 29 and Saturdays and Sundays; 1 to 5 p.m. weekdays

Louisa County

Honey Creek Timbers

• Where: 1501 L Ave., Morning Sun

• Contact: (319) 868-7647, honeycreektimbers.com

• When: Nov. 29 through Dec. 24

• Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays; noon to 5 p.m. Sundays

Winneshiek County

Bappe’s Holiday Pines Tree Farm

• Where: 1846 Whitetail Road, Decorah

• Contact: (563) 382-2125, facebook.com/Bappe-Holiday-Pines-Tree-Farm-431631883571111

• When: Nov. 29 until Christmas

• Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays

