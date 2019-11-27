Cut your own tree: Where to find Christmas tree farms in Eastern Iowa

’Tis the season for trimming trees. Here’s where to pick up a live tree in Eastern Iowa. This list may not be comprehensive and is compiled from tree farm websites and the Iowa Christmas tree Growers Association.
Benton County
Kacena Family Tree Farm
• Where: 2510 55th St. Vinton
• Contact: (319) 210-2218, facebook.com/KacenaFarms
• When: Nov. 29 until sold out
• Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and Nov. 29. Weekdays by appointment only.
Black Hawk County
Kris Kringel’s Trees
• Where: 5220 W. Bennington Rd., Cedar Falls
• Contact: (319) 277-8596, facebook.com/kriskringlecedarfalls
• When: Nov. 29 to Dec. 7
• Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 29 to Dec. 1 and Dec. 7; 1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 2 to 6
Bremer County
Wapsie Pines Christmas tree Farm at Fairbank
• Where: 2778 Whitetail Ave., Fairbank
• Contact: (319) 638-7931, wapsiepinestreefarm.com
• When: Nov. 29 to Dec. 15
• Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends and Nov. 29, 1 to 5 p.m. weekdays
Cedar County
Kelly Tree Farm
• Where: 1045 Stone Mill Road, Tipton
• Contact: (563) 452-0280, kellytreefarm.com/christmas-trees
• When: Nov. 29 to Dec. 1.
• Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Johnson County
Handley’s Holiday Hillside Inc.
• Where: 1731 White Oak Ave NE, Solon
• Contact: (319) 624-3646, facebook.com/handleysholidayhillside
• When: Nov. 29 and Saturdays and Sundays in December until sold out
• Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Jones County
A&A Christmas Tree Farm
• Where: 14201 170th Ave., Monticello
• Contact: (319) 481-7370, aachristmastree.com
• When: Nov. 29 and every weekend up to Christmas
• Hours: Sunup to sundown
Linn County
Cedar’s Edge Evergreen Market
• Where: 2188 Ivanhoe Road, Ely
• Contact: (319) 361-7967, cedarsedgemarket.com
• When: Nov. 29 until sold out
• Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday to Thursday
Hoffman Tree Farm
• Where: 9409 C Ave., Marion
• Contact: (319) 377-0977, hoffmantreefarm.com
• When: Nov. 29 until sold out
• Hours: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday to Sunday, 3:30 to 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday
Wickiup Hill Tree Farm
• Address: Wickiup Hill Road, Toddville
• Phone: (319) 432-2837, wickiuphilltreefarm.com
• When: Nov. 29 into December
• Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 29 and Saturdays and Sundays; 1 to 5 p.m. weekdays
Louisa County
Honey Creek Timbers
• Where: 1501 L Ave., Morning Sun
• Contact: (319) 868-7647, honeycreektimbers.com
• When: Nov. 29 through Dec. 24
• Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays; noon to 5 p.m. Sundays
Winneshiek County
Bappe’s Holiday Pines Tree Farm
• Where: 1846 Whitetail Road, Decorah
• Contact: (563) 382-2125, facebook.com/Bappe-Holiday-Pines-Tree-Farm-431631883571111
• When: Nov. 29 until Christmas
• Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays
