Life

Cut your own tree: Where to find Christmas tree farms in Eastern Iowa

Mike Vandenbosch of Solon helps carry a tree for wrapping before being transported home at Handley’s Holiday Hillside tree farm near Solon, IA on Saturday morning, November 24, 2018. With a good turnout on Friday and warm, sunny weather on Saturday, Handley’s farm was busy with folks from across the area searching for the perfect tree for the Christmas holiday season. (Ben Roberts/Freelance)
Mike Vandenbosch of Solon helps carry a tree for wrapping before being transported home at Handley’s Holiday Hillside tree farm near Solon, IA on Saturday morning, November 24, 2018. With a good turnout on Friday and warm, sunny weather on Saturday, Handley’s farm was busy with folks from across the area searching for the perfect tree for the Christmas holiday season. (Ben Roberts/Freelance)

’Tis the season for trimming trees. Here’s where to pick up a live tree in Eastern Iowa. This list may not be comprehensive and is compiled from tree farm websites and the Iowa Christmas tree Growers Association.

Benton County

Kacena Family Tree Farm

Where: 2510 55th St. Vinton

Contact: (319) 210-2218, facebook.com/KacenaFarms

When: Nov. 29 until sold out

Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and Nov. 29. Weekdays by appointment only.

Black Hawk County

Kris Kringel’s Trees

Where: 5220 W. Bennington Rd., Cedar Falls

Contact: (319) 277-8596, facebook.com/kriskringlecedarfalls

When: Nov. 29 to Dec. 7

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 29 to Dec. 1 and Dec. 7; 1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 2 to 6

Bremer County

Wapsie Pines Christmas tree Farm at Fairbank

Where: 2778 Whitetail Ave., Fairbank

Contact: (319) 638-7931, wapsiepinestreefarm.com

When: Nov. 29 to Dec. 15

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends and Nov. 29, 1 to 5 p.m. weekdays

Cedar County

Kelly Tree Farm

Where: 1045 Stone Mill Road, Tipton

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Win a pair of tickets to Motown Christmas!

Live at The Paramount Theatre in Cedar Rapids, December 11th, 2019.

Details
Hometown Pride Collection

New apparel & home items in the Gazette Store from our Hometown Collection. Iowa City, Cedar Rapids and Solon items!

View Collection
Kinnick Stadium Fan Cave Photos!

Own iconic images of Kinnick Stadium from The Gazette's archive. A perfect gift for any Hawkeye fan!

Purchase

Contact: (563) 452-0280, kellytreefarm.com/christmas-trees

When: Nov. 29 to Dec. 1.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Johnson County

Handley’s Holiday Hillside Inc.

Where: 1731 White Oak Ave NE, Solon

Contact: (319) 624-3646, facebook.com/handleysholidayhillside

When: Nov. 29 and Saturdays and Sundays in December until sold out

Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Jones County

A&A Christmas Tree Farm

Where: 14201 170th Ave., Monticello

Contact: (319) 481-7370, aachristmastree.com

When: Nov. 29 and every weekend up to Christmas

Hours: Sunup to sundown

Linn County

Cedar’s Edge Evergreen Market

Where: 2188 Ivanhoe Road, Ely

Contact: (319) 361-7967, cedarsedgemarket.com

When: Nov. 29 until sold out

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

View all newsletters
Privacy Policy

Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday to Thursday

Hoffman Tree Farm

Where: 9409 C Ave., Marion

Contact: (319) 377-0977, hoffmantreefarm.com

When: Nov. 29 until sold out

Hours: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday to Sunday, 3:30 to 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday

Wickiup Hill Tree Farm

Address: Wickiup Hill Road, Toddville

Phone: (319) 432-2837, wickiuphilltreefarm.com

When: Nov. 29 into December

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 29 and Saturdays and Sundays; 1 to 5 p.m. weekdays

Louisa County

Honey Creek Timbers

Where: 1501 L Ave., Morning Sun

Contact: (319) 868-7647, honeycreektimbers.com

When: Nov. 29 through Dec. 24

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays; noon to 5 p.m. Sundays

Winneshiek County

Bappe’s Holiday Pines Tree Farm

Where: 1846 Whitetail Road, Decorah

Contact: (563) 382-2125, facebook.com/Bappe-Holiday-Pines-Tree-Farm-431631883571111

When: Nov. 29 until Christmas

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays

Comments: (319) 398-8339; alison.gowans@thegazette.com

The Gazette

All articles by Alison

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Life ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Kitchen gift ideas: Choose these quality core tools over fancy gadgets

Black Friday shopping guide: How to get the week's best deals

Getting Iowa's Backbone State Park ready for its centennial celebration

Black Friday: Store hours, best deals at major retailers in Cedar Rapids, Iowa City

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Through the pain: 4 years after rare complications at childbirth, Iowa woman rebuilds her life

Thank you for letting journalists into your lives

Linn-Mar, Marion join to build football field, track at Lowe Park

Carroll woman arrested in connection with Coralville armed robberies

What's in a name? Iowa program has installed more than 900 creek name signs since 2014

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.