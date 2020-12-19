Meet the Cats of Christmas, ready for adoption

Life

The Gazette and Cedar Rapids Animal Care & Control team up for second year

Jack is a young male who loves to snuggle and is available for adoption at Cedar Rapids Animal Care & Control. This playful boy is about 10 months old with a powerful purr motor. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
CEDAR RAPIDS — It’s the season for tinsel and twinkly lights, presents and peppermint, stockings and Santa, Christmas trees and candy canes ... and cats?

The Gazette and Cedar Rapids Animal Care & Control have teamed up for a second year in a row to present the Cats of Christmas. Meet 11 friendly felines looking for their forever homes.

Please note that giving pets as gifts is generally advisable only if all parties are involved and genuinely interested in raising a furry friend. We offer these cuddly cats only as inspiration for how you could start your new year with a new companion. Who better to hunker down for a quarantine winter with than a purring tabby?

Due to COVID-19, the shelter requires appointments before adoption. Available pets can be viewed at petfinder.com/shelters/IA125.html, and people may call the shelter at (319) 286-5993. Applications to adopt are at cedar-rapids.org/animal. Many of the cats have sponsors and so they have reduced adoption fees.

Want to help these kitties out but not ready to adopt?

The Friends Helping Friends Foundation of Cedar Rapids assists the shelter with donations and volunteers. The foundation recently donated 150 pet beds for the cats at the shelter. Learn more about how to get involved at crfriendsfoundation.org.

Claira

 

Hagrid

 

Hugo

 

Eve

 

Lithium

 

Harvey

 

Sage

 

Pop Tart

 

Waffles

 

Strudel

 

Jack

 
Comments: (319) 398-8339; alison.gowans@thegazette.com

 

 

