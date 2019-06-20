IOWA CITY

Chew on this: Loosies serves up loose meat sandwiches in C.R.

Dunkin' Donuts is coming to downtown Iowa City, La Vecina opens in Coralville

A new Dunkin' Donuts is set to open at 8 S. Clinton St. in downtown Iowa City.
The Gazette An employee stocks doughnuts on opening day of Dunkin’ Donuts in Coralville on June 26, 2013. A new Dunkin’ Donuts is set to open at 8 S. Clinton St. in downtown Iowa City.
Loosies

Loose meat sandwich fans have a new restaurant to try with the opening of Loosies at 1611 32nd St. NE, Cedar Rapids.

The restaurant has a simple, straightforward menu of a Loosie or Mega Loosie sandwich, hot dog or egg and cheese sandwich, plus chips and sides.

Dessert offerings include a selection pies from Kathy’s Pie with or without ice cream, malts and shakes or root beer floats.

La Vecina

A new Mexican restaurant, La Vecina, opened June 12 at 211 E. Ninth St. in Coralville’s Iowa River Landing. The concept — from Marquee Pizzeria owners Sam Hall and Ravi, Raj and Sajni Patel — centers on the restaurant’s wood-fired oven, with freshly made tortillas and dishes such as baked oysters with bacon, chives and chipotle chile butter, roasted chicken tacos, and rib-eye steak with salsa, avocado and roasted garlic, plus signature cocktails.

Dunkin’ Donuts

Doughnut fans in downtown Iowa City soon will be able to run on Dunkin’. National chain Dunkin’ Donuts is moving into Iowa Book, 8 S. Clinton St., with plans to open in the fall. The shop will have its own entrance and be designed for quick counter service, with no seating and a menu limited to doughnuts and drinks.

The franchisee company, Eastern Iowa Food Services, already has 13 Dunkin’ Donuts locations across the state, including stores in Coralville, North Liberty, Cedar Rapids and Marion.

One other Dunkin’ Donuts location already exists in Iowa City, an “express” doughnut shop inside the Iowa City Fast Break gas station, 2580 Naples Ave. SW.

