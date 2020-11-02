Books

Tastes of renown bourbon offered in conjunction with Prairie Lights reading

Author Wright Thompson. (Photo by Joe Faraoni/ESPN)
Author Wright Thompson. (Photo by Joe Faraoni/ESPN)

IOWA CITY — Bourbon lovers will have a shot at a taste of a highly-sought after whiskey, thanks to a unique virtual reading event.

Samples of a Pappy Van Winkle whiskey — created by Julian Van Winkle in honor of his grandfather, Pappy Van Winkle — will be available to 25 people who sign up for a virtual reading of a book on the bourbon brand by Wright Thompson. Event organizers are also making three bottles of Pappy Van Winkle Kentucky bourbon whiskey — valued at more than $3,000 — available via drawing for those who sign up for the reading.

The virtual event, “Pappyland: Wright Thompson in Conversation with Julian Van Winkle III” will take place Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. and is being put on by Prairie Lights with assistance from Big Grove Brewery. Renown University of Iowa and NFL football player and local restaurateur Nate Kaeding will host the event.

“Wright loves Iowa City and Prairie Lights,” said Kaeding. “It’s pretty special that he reached out to us to virtually host this unique event.”

Included in the $40 fee for the event — sold through Prairie Lights — is a copy of the book, exclusive access to the event and a $10 donation to the Lee initiative Restaurant Workers Relief Fund.

In addition to the event and drawing for a bottle of bourbon, the first 25 ticket holders who arrive at Think Iowa City, 900 First. Ave. in Coralville, at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 6 will get a 1 ounce pour of Pappy Van Winkle whiskey. Attendees must be 21 and provide proof of purchase for the event. The event will be outdoors, masks will be required and social distancing will be enforced.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at https://www.prairielights.com/live/pappyland-wright-thompson-conversation-julian-van-winkle-iii

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

 

MORE Books ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Cedar Falls boy turns his 'I've Pet That Dog' effort into book

Andrew Shaffer combines horror and humor for a unique Christmas novel

International Writing Program alums named finalists for award

Eve Ewing's exploration of race relations earns 2020 Paul Engle Prize

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

ICR Iowa restructures toward external marketing, cuts CEO position

Iowa sets voter registration record

Inside University of Iowa campus isolation: First the COVID glares, then depression

Fact Checker: Attack on Ernst goes a bit further than the facts

Confirmed: Political robocalls in Iowa among nation's highest

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.