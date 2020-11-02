Tastes of renown bourbon offered in conjunction with Prairie Lights reading

IOWA CITY — Bourbon lovers will have a shot at a taste of a highly-sought after whiskey, thanks to a unique virtual reading event.

Samples of a Pappy Van Winkle whiskey — created by Julian Van Winkle in honor of his grandfather, Pappy Van Winkle — will be available to 25 people who sign up for a virtual reading of a book on the bourbon brand by Wright Thompson. Event organizers are also making three bottles of Pappy Van Winkle Kentucky bourbon whiskey — valued at more than $3,000 — available via drawing for those who sign up for the reading.

The virtual event, “Pappyland: Wright Thompson in Conversation with Julian Van Winkle III” will take place Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. and is being put on by Prairie Lights with assistance from Big Grove Brewery. Renown University of Iowa and NFL football player and local restaurateur Nate Kaeding will host the event.

“Wright loves Iowa City and Prairie Lights,” said Kaeding. “It’s pretty special that he reached out to us to virtually host this unique event.”

Included in the $40 fee for the event — sold through Prairie Lights — is a copy of the book, exclusive access to the event and a $10 donation to the Lee initiative Restaurant Workers Relief Fund.

In addition to the event and drawing for a bottle of bourbon, the first 25 ticket holders who arrive at Think Iowa City, 900 First. Ave. in Coralville, at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 6 will get a 1 ounce pour of Pappy Van Winkle whiskey. Attendees must be 21 and provide proof of purchase for the event. The event will be outdoors, masks will be required and social distancing will be enforced.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at https://www.prairielights.com/live/pappyland-wright-thompson-conversation-julian-van-winkle-iii

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com