Balloon Glow 2019: Time, location, parking for Cedar Rapids hot air balloon event

Balloons are lit up at the Freedom Festival Balloon Glow on the lawn of Brucemore in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, June 24, 2014. (The Gazette file photo)
Cedar Rapids’ annual Balloon Glow hot air balloon event is in a new location for 2019. Here’s everything you need to know about the Freedom Festival event:

When and where is Balloon Glow?

Where: The Sinclair Levee, 1430 Second St. SE, Cedar Rapids

When: Tuesday. Gates open at 5 p.m., with the event from 6 to 10 p.m. The hot air balloons will enter just before dusk on trailers, then the balloonists will then raise them up to glow.

Singer Alisabeth Von Presley, a Marion native, will perform.

Cost: $5 for a Freedom Festival button. Free for ages 8 and younger.

Rain date: Thursday, June 27

Where to park

Parking is limited near the Sinclair Levee, but free shuttles are available. Organizers encourage people to park near shuttle stops.

Shuttle stops are at the Kingston Stadium parking lot (907 15th St. SW) and several downtown stops including in front of White Star Alehouse (305 Second Ave. SE) and Eastbank Lounge (97 Third Ave. SE), as well as Parking Lot 44 (150 Ninth Ave SE).

Shuttles will take you to the entrance, but there is a lot of walking on hilly terrain, organizers say.

Handicap parking is available at the African American Museum of Iowa, 55 12th Ave SE.

What you can and cannot bring

• Coolers with outside food and beverages are allowed. Bags and coolers will be checked at shuttle stops and at entry gates.

• No pets and no fireworks (including sparklers).

• Smoking is not allowed on the levee grounds.

• Food and non-alcoholic beverages are available for purchase.

For more information, visit freedomfestival.com

