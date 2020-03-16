Cedar Rapids asks bars, restaurants to close on St. Patrick's Day, limit patron activity going forward

The City of Cedar Rapids has asked all Cedar Rapids bars and restaurants to close for St. Patrick’s Day on Tuesday and provided guidelines for limiting patron activity for the time being in an effort to keep coronavirus from spreading.

A statement Monday afternoon said:

“The City of Cedar Rapids is requesting all Cedar Rapids bars and restaurants close for St. Patrick’s Day to discourage citizens from congregating in large crowds. Based on health advice related to the spread of COVID-19, City officials believe allowing normal St. Patrick’s Day activity will cause a public safety hazard.”

Beginning today (Monday), the city said bars and restaurants should also adhere to these guidelines:

• No more than 25 people may be present at the same time

• Bar seating is suspended

• Standing patrons should not be served

• Individual tables may not seat more than six people

• Occupied tables and booths must be separated by at least six feet

• Waiting patrons should not congregate in lobby/waiting areas or outside entrances

• Encourage carry out and delivery food orders

“We understand the impact this will have on area business, but we must do everything we can to safeguard the health of our residents, including those working in the bars and restaurants,” said Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart. “We will work hard to mitigate the economic impact. Our goal to get everyone through this.”

The city is encouraging residents to order delivery, carry out food, or use drive thru services in order to avoid crowds dining in at restaurants.

