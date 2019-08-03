Photos: Iowa Bonsai Association

Photos: Iowa Bonsai Association

Members of the Eastern Iowa Chapter of the Iowa Bonsai Association displayed examples from their Bonsai collections at NewBo City Market in Cedar Rapids on Saturday.

/ 8

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Photos: West Branch celebrates annual Hoover's Hometown Days

'Many killed' in shooting at Walmart in El Paso; suspect in custody

Honduran family from migrant caravan awaits asylum hearing

State panel backs including chronic pain under Iowa medical cannabis law

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Miller: Saying I-Voters is secure is not enough

A frustrating delay for kids' rights in Iowa

Debate stage doubleheader and the state of the race

Marion man sentenced to 50 years in fatal shooting of AnnaElise Edgeton

Renters beware: Some Iowa City-area landlords charging 'reservation deposits'

Trending