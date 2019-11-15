13 children adopted in Cedar Rapids on Friday

X Close
Leah Glade laughs as Michael, 3, and Averie, 2, walk to join her on the stand as she holds Mikayla, 3, and Willow, 1, during adoption proceedings during National Adoption Day celebrations at the Juvenile Justice Center in Cedar Rapids on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. Glade and her husband, Jake Glade III, adopted twins Michael and Mikayla in 2017, and finalized their adoptions of Willow and Averie on Friday. November is National Adoption Month, and 13 children were adopted during the annual event. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)