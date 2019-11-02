100 beds delivered to kids in need in two days

X Close
Sleep in Heavenly Peace volunteers assembled a twin-sized bed in Cedar Rapids on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Background from top left, Daniel Tearse, 13, Dave Tearse and Mindy Tearse of Swisher, and in foreground Jason and Alicia Moyer of Cedar Rapids. Four beds were delivered to this home, for children who previously had none. Volunteers delivered 100 twin beds to families in need in the nonprofit’s Mega Delivery Blitz on Saturday and Sunday. The local chapter built and delivered 160 beds in 2018, and so far has delivered all but 60 of the 444 beds built in 2019. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)