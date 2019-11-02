100 beds delivered to kids in need in two days

100 beds delivered to kids in need in two days

Volunteers with nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace delivered 100 twin beds to families in need during the nonprofit’s Mega Delivery Blitz on Saturday and Sunday. The local chapter built and delivered 160 beds in 2018, and so far has delivered all but 60 of the 444 beds built in 2019.

/ 15

 

Related Articles

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Early morning gunshots in Cedar Rapids leave a man with life-threatening injuries

Thousands hear messages of hope, calls to action from Democratic presidential candidates in Iowa

DNC chairman Tom Perez sees 2020 election as 'moral fork in the road'

Ban daylight saving time? Many sleep scientists say yes - for our health

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Investor buys Coralville mobile home park, will raise rent 11 percent

General Mills union could call for strike next week in Cedar Rapids

A privatization smoke screen at the University of Iowa

What you need to know about Cedar Rapids school board elections

What you need to know about Iowa City school board elections

Trending