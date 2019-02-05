The Gazette Gives Back Podcast: Community Health Free Clinic supports those in need of healthcare

In this episode of the Gazette Gives Back Podcast, Jamie Henley, chief operating officer at Community Health Free Clinic, talks about patients who have been helped in the past and the impact the organization hopes to make in the future.

The Gazette Gives Back podcast is a new podcast that features local non-profits and the people who work with them. Each non-profit featured is a part of the Gazette Gives Back program, which provides 41 local organizations with free advertising each year, based on votes from the community.

The show is hosted and produced by Alexandra Olsen and music heard in the podcast is courtesy of Xylo-Ziko.