Dealing with hair loss with the Hair Replacement Center

At HRC Hair Studio in Cedar Rapids, they understand hair loss can be a very personal and sensitive problem. With that in mind, the friendly staff at HRC works to provide private, individual service to each client.

“Each of our salon areas is a private room so we’re not meeting with clients out in the open,” said Pam Reilly, president and owner of HRC. It’s important, she said, because HRC isn’t an ordinary salon. Located at 245A Classic Car Ct. SW, HRC—Hair Replacement Center—offers nonsurgical solutions to hair loss for men, women and children. With a wide range of wigs and bondable prosthetics made with CyberHair—a synthetic material—HRC stylists help each client feel more like themselves again with a fuller head of hair.

“We have non-surgical hair solutions for everyone,” Reilly said. She said they can customize hair prosthetics to fit every need, according to each client’s level of activity, budget and amount of hair loss.

“We can get anything customized, so they can get the color, size and density they’re used to,” she said. Simply put, a hair prosthetic has synthetic hair sewn into a base that is bonded to the scalp using a waterproof adhesive medical bond, Reilly said. A prosthetic can stay in place for two to six weeks before needing to be reapplied.

HRC’s commitment to helping those with hair loss also extends to its work with the Strands of Strength and Wigs for Kids programs which provide free wigs for adult and pediatric cancer patients.