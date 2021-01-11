Sophomore Brayson Laube emerging as legit player for Marion boys' basketball

MARION — Even on a night where he wasn’t as efficient shooting the basketball as he has been, Brayson Laube still was pretty darned good.

That shows you the continued maturation of the Marion sophomore guard.

His five treys and game-high 15 points helped the Indians glide past Independence, 69-39, Monday night. That didn’t even hit his season scoring average coming in.

That was 18.

He made 5 of 11 shots from distance, which was under his fairly absurb season shooting percentage beyond the arc coming in (56.8 percent). But he has added other aspects to his game, the ability to dribble drive, the ability to take and make mid-ranger jumpers.

“I think I’m a lot more confident than I was last year as a freshman,” Laube said. “I’ve worked on my game and my pull-up J, as well as other aspects of my game. I’m just better than last year.”

And he’s bigger than last year. Marion Coach Pete Messerli figures a kid he has known since he was a baby grew 3 inches over the summer to about 6-foot-2 or 6-3.

“He’s closer to a complete floor game,” Messerli said. “For us last year, he might have been like if he could get a 3 off, he’d get a 3 off. But he really worked on his body during the time we were all online for school, in the spring and the summer. He lifted a lot. It helps that he grew a lot, too. About 3-plus inches, I think. So I think he’s just more confident with the work that he put in, He’s much more than just a 3-point shooter now.”

Laube comes from good genes. His sisters Kayba and Mia were all-state players at Marion, their father, Corby, a former boys’ and girls’ head hoops coach.

Despite him being way younger, Kayba and Mia were never known to take it easy on their little brother.

“It was always pretty competitive,” Brayson said. “A lot of fighting going on in the house. Our parents always had to break up fights. We’d come up after playing H-O-R-S-E- or one-on-on outside, we’d always have bloody noses, all kinds of stuff going on. Yeah, we were really competitive growing up.”

Marion improved to 6-5 behind a good overall performance that saw it streak to a 21-3 first-quarter lead. The Indians were up 17 after the first quarter and by 25 at halftime.

The scoring was balanced, with guard Cael Hodges adding 12 points (all in the first half), Boede Rahe 10 points off the bench and eight points apiece for Garret Wagner and Alex Mota.

Indee (5-4) came in here having won four in a row and five of six, but turned the ball over too much and didn’t shoot it well from the field, the 3-point arc or the free-throw line. Daniel Brock led the Mustangs with eight points off the bench.

“I thought our energy was really good from the get go,” Messerli said. “We complemented each other well, moved the ball well, got stops on D. Got off to a good start.”

AT MARION

INDEPENDENCE (39); Bryce Weber 3-3 1-1 7, Michael Kascel 1-2 1-4 3, Cameron Ridder 1-4 0-0 3, Sawyer Wendling 2-5 0-0 4, Kobe Beatty 1-6 0-4 2, Daniel Brock 3-10 0-0 8, Jesse Ludwig 1-5 0-2 2, Keegan Schmitt 1-3 0-0 2, Alek Gruber 0-3 0-0 0, Tyler Osborne 1-4 0-0 2, Koby Donley 0-0 2-2 2, Robert Hansen 0-0 0-0 0, Sam Gorman 0-0 0-0 0, Nick Homan 1-2 0-0 2, Kellen Howard 1-1 0-0 2, Nate Copenhaver 0-0 0-0 0, Jace O’Brien 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-49 4-13 39.

MARION (69): Lucas Unsen 2-4 0-0 4, Gage Franck 1-8 2-4 4, Garret Wagner 3-5 2-4 8, Cael Hodges 4-5 1-1 12, Brayson Laube 5-13 0-1 15, Boede Rahe 5-7 0-0 10, Alex Mota 2-6 2-2 8, Jackson Kirsch 1-3 0-0 2, Ryan Paulsen 1-3 0-0 3, Scott Fischer 0-0 0-0 0, Aydan Michaels 0-0 0-0 0, Will Shaffer 0-1 0-0 0, Jaquan Matthews 1-2 0-0 3, Ezechiel Hatangimana 0-0 0-0 0, Nathan Whalen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 7-12 69.

Halftime — Marion 38, Independence 13. 3-point goals — Independence 2-14 (Ridder 1-2, Wendling 0-1, Brock 2-7, Ludwig 0-2, Gruber 0-1, Osborne 0-1), Marion 12-28 (Franck 0-2, Hodges 3-4, Laube 5-11, Mota 2-3, Kirsch 0-2, Paulsen 1-3, Shaffer 0-1, Matthews 1-2). Rebounds — Independence 37 (Kascel 7), Marion 35 (Franck, Rahe 7). Total fouls — Independence 14, Marion 18. Fouled out — None. Turnovers — Independence 20, Marion 13.

