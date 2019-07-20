Sheriff's Office: Solon man sexually abused girl multiple times over five years

SOLON — A Solon man is accused of sexually abusing a girl over a five-year period.

Robert L. Egesdal, 48, sexually abused the girl multiple times from Jan. 2, 2014, to April of this year, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. The girl was 12 when the abuse began.

She told investigators Egesdal would touch, massage or cuddle her and make inappropriate contact.

Egesdal was arrested early Friday.

He faces five counts of third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony, and one additional felony count.

• Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com