ARTICLE

Sheriff's Office: Solon man sexually abused girl multiple times over five years

SOLON — A Solon man is accused of sexually abusing a girl over a five-year period.

Robert L. Egesdal, 48, sexually abused the girl multiple times from Jan. 2, 2014, to April of this year, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. The girl was 12 when the abuse began.

She told investigators Egesdal would touch, massage or cuddle her and make inappropriate contact.

Egesdal was arrested early Friday.

He faces five counts of third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony, and one additional felony count.

• Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Democratic candidates find common ground on health care in Sioux City forum

Staying cool (or not) at Great Jones County Fair

Cedar Rapids man will remain in jail pending hearing to revoke his probation after motorcycle crash

Judge resets murder trial for Cedar Rapids man accused of shooting man in vehicle

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Sculpting stories: Shifting Ground workshop connects immigrant communities with visiting artists

Report: Governor's staff asked Jerry Foxhoven to do something 'illegal'

North Liberty man accused of threatening to shoot police, others

Steve King: Bob Vander Plaats' endorsement for rival candidate is political payback

Judge to slash $2 billion award in Bayer Roundup suit

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.