Share your derecho memories with The Gazette

Everyone who went through the derecho has a story to tell that they will remember and recall for years to come. What's your memory that you want to share? The Gazette is collecting photos, videos and stories from the August 2020 derecho to share online and in the newspaper.

Please fill out the form below. If you don't see the form, click here. 

» Hear The Gazette's photojournalists' stories: Watch a replay of "Behind the Lens: Capturing Derecho," where our photographers talk about covering the storm and the aftermath, and the images that went into the book "Derecho: 8-10-20"

 

