RAGBRAI 2019 in photos: Day 5, Centerville to Fairfield

RAGBRAI 2019 in photos: Day 5, Centerville to Fairfield

Riders trekked 66 miles from Centerville to Fairfield on Day 5 of the annual ride across Iowa.

/ 32

MORE Slideshow ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Photos: Iowa City West vs. Cedar Rapids Prairie in Class 4A substate baseball finals

Photos: RAGBRAI 2019 bikers travel from Indianola to Centerville

RAGBRAI riders climb past halfway point, with some adding extra miles just for fun

Photos: North Linn vs. Mount Ayr in Class 2A state softball semifinals

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Baking with love & soul: NewBo vendor Shawnniecakes Specialty Treats is a family affair

Recap of live coverage, day 2: Cody Brown manslaughter trial

Iowa State Fair 2019: What food to eat, what music to catch, and where to go

Neighbor describes Stephanie Bowling's fatal assault

Marion man dies from injuries in fire

Trending