Live: President Trump rally in Des Moines at 7 p.m.

President Donald Trump is holding a rally in Des Moines on Thursday evening, just days before Iowa holds its election kickoff caucuses.

The “Keep America Great Rally” is at Drake University's Knapp Center, and Trump is scheduled to speak at 7 p.m.

The rally builds up to Iowa's first-in-the-nation caucuses on Monday. With most of the attention focused on the battle for the Democratic presidential nomination, Trump’s campaign is announcing what it is calling an “unprecedented” surrogate operation with more than 80 supporters fanning out across the state on caucus day, including members of his family.