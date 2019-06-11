Prep softball photos - City High vs Kennedy

Prep softball photos - City High vs Kennedy

Cedar Rapids Kennedy defeated Iowa City High 2-1 in the first game of their doubleheader Tuesday night

/ 18

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

After initial concerns, Cedar Rapids leaders back massive development

At Iowa fundraiser, Trump decries 'calamitous' trade policies of the past

Trump takes Iowa victory lap on ethanol rule

USDA predicts corn harvest at four-year low

Iowa leads in ethanol production, but we're not even in the top 20 on consumption

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Follow: Paul McCartney hits the stage at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline

Watch: President Donald Trump gives comments on ethanol E-15 production while on Iowa visit

Rep. Steve King's 'Diamond and Silk Act' gets ripped by conservative pundits

Republicans, Democrats welcome E15 ruling; Dems add a caveat

FRYfest to recognize 2004 championship team, Kinnick traditions

Trending