Photos of the year: Politics in Iowa

Photos of the year: Politics in Iowa

As Presidential candidates descended on Iowa for the run-up to the caucuses, Gazette photojournalists also turned their lenses to local supporters and elections.

/ 35

 

Related Articles

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa hate crimes suspect got breaks after earlier arrests

Nordstrom employee accused of stealing $7,000 in merchandise at fulfillment center in Cedar Rapids

Coralville Police: fourth person shot in Christmas night shooting comes forward

Jefferson cheerleaders representing Cedar Rapids at Camping World Bowl, featuring Iowa State Cyclones

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

A local welder stepped up when Marion High students asked for a welding class

Opening Happy Dogs and More restaurant in C.R. marks milestone after woman's devastating accident

The biggest Iowa marijuana stories from 2019

Waterloo man fights to get pet coyote back from animal control

Elizabeth Moen on the move in old year & new

Trending