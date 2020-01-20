Photos: Martin Luther King Jr. honored at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Cedar Rapids

X Close
Orlando Clark (left) and Christine Bwanakweri, both students at Mount Mercy University, read at a celebration honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Cedar Rapids on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. The program featured a call-and-response style presentation of artists and community members, and centered around the 2020 recipients of the Dr. Percy and Lileah Harris “Who Is My Neighbor” Award. Molly Lamb, a teacher at McKinley STEAM Academy, and Haley Cummings, a student at Xavier High School, received the awards. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)