Photos: Linn County christens new public health, child development building

Sarah Harris of Cedar Rapids, surrounded by family and local leaders, uses ceremonial scissors to cut the ribbon at opening ceremonies Friday for the Dr. Percy and Lileah Harris Public Health and Child and Youth Development Services building in southeast Cedar Rapids. Dr. Harris, a longtime Linn County medical examiner, was the first black doctor in Cedar Rapids. He and his wife, Lileah, were the parents of 12 children, all with college degrees, and were civil rights leaders in the city for decades. Linn County supervisors in May 2017 voted to name the building in the Harris’ honor. Percy Harris died in 2017 at age 89; Lileah Furgerson Harris died in 2014 at age 83. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)