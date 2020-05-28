Photos: Liberty High School graduation

Photos: Liberty High School graduation

Liberty High School students began receiving their diplomas Thursday afternoon in individual ceremonies with only one student and family in the auditorium at a time to ensure social distancing is practiced.

/ 19

 

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Urbana fisherman's body found

Deaths from coronavirus in Iowa hit 500

ACT to set voluntary resignations; future cost-cutting measures loom

Cedar Rapids police chief criticizes Minneapolis officers' actions in death of George Floyd

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

No new coronavirus cases at Heritage Specialty Care for 28 days

As bars reopen in Iowa, expect drinking but not dancing

They turned off his ventilator and paid for his funeral. An hour later, he woke up.

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for May 28: Cedar Rapids, Marion park playgrounds reopen Monday, Twin Pines Golf Course to reopen June 4

Gov. Kim Reynolds defends state's coronavirus data reporting

Trending