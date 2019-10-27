Photos: Is McKinley STEAM academy haunted?

 

If you’ve been keeping up with The Gazette for the last couple of months, you’ll know that education reporter Molly Duffy and I are spending the schoolyear embedding at McKinley STEAM Academy in Cedar Rapids. We’re looking at public education, their transition to a STEAM academy, and issues facing schools. While working on our second story about the history of the building, we learned that many people consider it to be haunted. And it just so happened that one of the school’s custodians and his wife are paranormal investigators. So for fun, we got permission to do some ghost hunting late one Friday night. Josh and Katie Hopkins took us through the school’s darkest passageways in search of signs of paranormal activity.

While the pair were unable to reach a definitive conclusion based on what we saw and heard, they maintain that the school is ripe for haunting. Maybe our readers will find clues in the photos that we’ve missed. ~ Rebecca Miller

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

MORE MCKINLEY MATTERS ARTICLES ...

McKinley Matters: From its old haunts, school turns to the future

You'll see many stories from McKinley STEAM Academy this school year. Here's why

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

This is who the University of Iowa calls when it needs 250 pounds of local onions

Linn County landfill has only 25-year capacity left

This Cedar Rapids family goes all-in decorating house for Halloween

No. 20 Iowa 20, Northwestern 0: The door is wide open in the Big Ten West

Cedar Rapids man arrested for extorting school aide he sold drugs to

Trending