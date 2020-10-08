Photos: Iowa City Liberty vs. Linn-Mar, Iowa high school volleyball

Photos: Iowa City Liberty vs. Linn-Mar, Iowa high school volleyball

Iowa City Liberty volleyball defeats Linn-Mar in four sets at Linn-Mar High School in Marion.

/ 42

 

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Fifth-, sixth-graders find their place at new Linn-Mar intermediate schools

Coralville Mayor John Lundell reflects on 'roller coaster ride' of 2020

Fall color is peaking in Eastern Iowa soon, here are some ideas of where to soak it in

2 months after derecho: Tons of trees still to be hauled

Labor issues new guidance on tracking time for remote work

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

U.S. House rivals Hart and Miller-Meeks focus on health care, pandemic in second debate

Marion City Council votes to approve new crisis counselor position for police department for intervention on mental health calls

Unimpressed with Iowa Democrats, Black Lives Matter protester runs his own campaign

Iowa nursing home residents suffering from loneliness may soon find relief

The Gazette's endorsement for president: End the carnage

Trending