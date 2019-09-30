Photos from Marion's 30th Swamp Fox Festival

Related Articles
TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE
Trending
- Cedar Rapids business to buy Hawkeye Downs, pledges funds for improvements
- Truck driver seriously injured in crash requiring 4-hour extrication in Linn County
- Long, winding road appears to be leading Daviyon Nixon to success for Iowa Hawkeyes
- Can Illinois draw marijuana tourists from out of state? Retailers take a gamble on border towns
- Hawkeyes bringing Detroit defensive goodness to Michigan
- 2 injured in 1st Ave Cedar Rapids shots fired incident Saturday