Photos: Coe women's soccer at Cornell

Photos: Coe women's soccer at Cornell

Cornell College defeats Coe College 2-1 in rivalry matchup

/ 15

 

Related Articles

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Linn County Democrats to honor four at Hall of Fame dinner

Iowa cities, counties now can tear down vacant state-owned buildings with aid from new grant, loan

Jimmy John's to be sold to Arby's owner

This Saturday is now Carson King Day in Iowa, by gubernatorial decree

Clinton woman arrested after attempting to hide in Cedar River

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Jerrod Niemann hones his songwriting craft across the ages

Eastern Iowa Airport to build $10.2 million cargo facility where UPS will sort, distribute packages

Jones County supervisors reduce speed limit near Hula-Hoop tree

Japan trade deal opens $7 billion market

Grassley: Democrats 'blinded by hatred' of Trump Constituents not asking about impeachment, Republican says

Trending