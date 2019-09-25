Photos: Coe women's soccer at Cornell

Related Articles
WHAT TO READ NEXT ...
TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE
Trending
- Thousands respond to Carson King UI Children’s Hospital fundraiser fallout
- Busch will end ties with Carson King after report highlights social media posts he made as 16-year-old
- ‘Economic engine’ of Cy-Hawk rivalry will continue, officials say
- Gov. Kim Reynolds: Ending Iowa-Iowa State football game not an option
- In Florida, $500K to settle complaints against former Cedar Rapids Police Chief
- Linn County League fans out to sign up voters