Photos: Benton Community Invitational, Iowa high school volleyball

Photos: Benton Community Invitational, Iowa high school volleyball

Area volleyball teams compete at the Benton Community Invitational in Van Horne.

/ 38

 

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa sees 837 new positive coronavirus cases

Trump to Senate: Vote 'without delay' on his high court pick

Not sure which ballot request form to complete? Just pick one without pre-filled voter ID or driver's license number

Absentee ballot FAQ: What you need to know about voting by mail in Iowa

'Historic' Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg dies

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Derecho, pandemic, economy, protests: 2020 carries heavy mental health toll

Iowa City medical marijuana dispensary confirmed

Supreme Court opening will upend election

2 teens face charges in slaying of Malik Sheets

Gov. Reynolds extends bar closures in Johnson, Story counties

Trending