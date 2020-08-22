Photos: Aerial images from derecho 2020

Photos: Aerial images from derecho 2020

Gazette photojournalists have extensively covered the aftermath of the derecho and recovery efforts by the community from the ground level, but aerial photos tell another side of the story. Powerful winds reaching gusts of 140 mph drove across farmland and barreled over small towns before slamming Cedar Rapids with the force of a Category 2 hurricane. Rebecca F. Miller spent two hours in a small Cessna plane on Friday morning to capture some of the damage from a bird’s eye view.

/ 51

 

