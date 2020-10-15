Photos: Action from the Wamac volleyball tournament at Mount Vernon High School

Mount Vernnon hosts the Wamac tournament
WHAT TO READ NEXT ...
TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE
Trending
- Trump in Iowa touts ethanol, farm policy
- Court tells FEC to take action on complaint against dark money group tied to Joni Ernst
- Dan Gable getting Presidential Medal of Freedom
- University of Iowa fraternity, sorority on probation for COVID-19 violations
- Watch live: President Trump holds rally in Des Moines at 6 p.m.
- Iowa nears 1,500 deaths as total hospitalizations across the state reaches another peak