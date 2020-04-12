Nursing home coronavirus deaths soar past 2,600 in alarming surge

FILE - This April 8, 2020, file photo shows a patient being evacuated from the Magnolia Rehabilitation and Nursing Cente
FILE — This April 8, 2020, file photo shows a patient being evacuated from the Magnolia Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Riverside, Calif. California will help skilled nursing facilities wracked by the new virus by providing additional bed space for their patients on a Navy hospital ship and shipping masks and gloves for their workers, the governor said Friday, April 10. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

02:56PM | Sun, April 12, 2020

Seven more deaths - including six in Linn County - as result of corona ...

01:43PM | Sun, April 12, 2020

Nursing home coronavirus deaths soar past 2,600 in alarming surge

09:40AM | Sun, April 12, 2020

Happy trails to you? Yes, if you keep your distance

08:51AM | Sun, April 12, 2020

Fears of 'Wild West' as coronavirus blood tests hit the market ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
By Associated Press

NEW YORK — More than 2,600 deaths nationwide have been linked to coronavirus outbreaks in nursing homes and long-term care facilities, an alarming rise in just the past two weeks, according to the latest count by The Associated Press.

Because the federal government has not been releasing a count of its own, the AP has kept its own running tally based on media reports and state health departments. The latest count of at least 2,646 deaths is up from about 450 deaths just 10 days ago.

But the true toll among the 1 million mostly frail and elderly people who live in such facilities is likely much higher, experts say, because most state counts don’t include those who died without ever being tested for COVID-19.

Alarming outbreaks in just the past few weeks have included one at a nursing home in suburban Richmond that has killed 39 and infected 84, another at nursing home in central Indiana that has killed 24 and infected 16, and one at a veteran’s home in Holyoke, Mass., that has killed 37, infected 76 and prompted a federal investigation. This comes weeks after an outbreak at a nursing home in the Seattle suburb of Kirkland that has so far claimed 43 lives.

And those are just the outbreaks we know about. Most states provide only total numbers of nursing home deaths and don’t give details of specific outbreaks. Most notable among them is New York, which alone accounts for 1,439 nursing home deaths but has so far declined to detail specific outbreaks, citing privacy concerns.

Experts say the deaths may keep climbing because of chronic staffing shortages in nursing homes that have been made worse by the coronavirus crisis, a shortage of protective supplies and a continued lack of available testing.

And the deaths have skyrocketed despite steps taken by the federal government in mid-March to bar visitors, cease all group activities, and require that every worker be screened for fever or respiratory symptoms at every shift.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

But an AP report earlier this month found that infections were continuing to find their way into nursing homes because such screenings didn’t catch people who were infected but asymptomatic. Several large outbreaks were blamed on such spreaders, including infected health workers who worked at several different nursing home facilities.

This past week, the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services that regulates nursing homes issued recommendations urging nursing homes to use separate staffing teams for residents, and to designate separate facilities within nursing home to keep COVID-19 positive residents away from those who have tested negative.

Dr. Deborah Birx, who leads the White House coronavirus response, suggested this past week that as more COVID-19 tests become available, nursing homes should be a top priority.

“We need to really ensure that nursing homes have sentinel surveillance. And what do I mean by that? That we’re actively testing in nursing homes, both the residents and the workers, at all times,” Birx said.

CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

08:09AM | Sun, April 12, 2020

Some doctors moving away from ventilators for coronavirus patients

06:17PM | Sat, April 11, 2020

Heritage Specialty Care reports 14 residents have died from coronaviru ...

03:52PM | Sat, April 11, 2020

In turbulent times, market like Mister Rogers
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
By Associated Press

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Happy trails to you? Yes, if you keep your distance

Fears of 'Wild West' as coronavirus blood tests hit the market

Some doctors moving away from ventilators for coronavirus patients

Heritage Specialty Care reports 14 residents have died from coronavirus as of Friday

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Man extricated with serious injuries in crash at Kirkwood

Eastern Iowa law enforcement shifting priorities in coronavirus pandemic

As coronavirus cases mount, Iowa officials believe they can continue contact tracing

Medical news key to recovery, economists say

14 coronavirus deaths tied to Cedar Rapids nursing home

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.