Gazette unable to deliver to many paper subscribers today in Cedar Rapids, Iowa City

To Our Home Delivery Subscribers,

Because many neighborhoods in Cedar Rapids and the region remain inaccessible from Monday's storms, we will not be delivering to our home delivery subscribers in the Cedar Rapids and Iowa City areas Tuesday morning. We will deliver single copy papers to the convenience stores as we are able.

We have opened complimentary access to The Green Gazette, a digital replica of our printed newspaper.

Copies of our Tuesday paper will be held for home delivery when we are able to do so.

With much of Linn County still without power late Monday, Tuesday's edition was created using a skeleton staff on generator power at our printing facility.

We appreciate your patience and understanding.

— Zack Kucharski, executive editor

» CLICK HERE TO ACCESS THE GREEN GAZETTE