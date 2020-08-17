IOWA DERECHO 2020

Watch: Cedar Rapids officials hold news conference at 11:30 a.m.

11:19AM | Mon, August 17, 2020

The Gazette
Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart speaks at a press conference with Gov. Kim Reynolds at the Central Fire Station in Cedar Ra
Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart speaks at a press conference with Gov. Kim Reynolds at the Central Fire Station in Cedar Rapids on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)

Cedar Rapids leaders are holding a news conference at 11:30 a.m. Monday to provide updates on ongoing storm recovery efforts.

The Gazette will livestream video of the news conference on this page.

The city plans to hold daily news conferences this week, at 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, from the Cedar Rapids Fire Department, 713 First Ave. SE. The Gazette plans to livestream video of those news conferences each day.

The news conference will be streamed live on the City of Cedar Rapids Facebook page

The Gazette

