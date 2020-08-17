Watch: Gov. Reynolds speaks at 4 p.m. in Cedar Rapids

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will speak in Cedar Rapids at 4 p.m. Monday at the National Guard Armory. Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Pete Gaynor will be with her.

The Gazette will livestream video of the news conference on this page.

President Donald Trump approved an emergency declaration on Monday, which will provide to critical resources needed to rebuild and recover, according to a news release from the White House.

Trump will travel Tuesday to Cedar Rapids and meet with Reynolds, a White House official confirmed Monday. Details of the visit have not been disclosed yet.