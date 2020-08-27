Watch: Cedar Rapids officials hold news conference at 1 p.m.

Cedar Rapids leaders are holding a news conference at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, to provide updates on ongoing storm recovery efforts following the Aug. 10 derecho.
The Gazette will livestream video of the news conference on this page.
The city last held a news conference Monday, when officials provided information on some long-term recovery plans and changes to ongoing resources the city had made available in the storm's aftermath.
