Watch: Cedar Rapids officials hold news conference at 1 p.m.

Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart speaks at a press conference with Gov. Kim Reynolds at the Central Fire Station in Cedar Ra
Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart speaks at a press conference with Gov. Kim Reynolds at the Central Fire Station in Cedar Rapids on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
/

Cedar Rapids leaders are holding a news conference at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, to provide updates on ongoing storm recovery efforts following the Aug. 10 derecho.

The Gazette will livestream video of the news conference on this page.

The city last held a news conference Monday, when officials provided information on some long-term recovery plans and changes to ongoing resources the city had made available in the storm's aftermath.

