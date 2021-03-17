Watch: Gov. Kim Reynolds holds news conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday

/

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday, expected to provide updates about COVID-19 vaccines and cases in the state. Watch the live stream in the player above, broadcast by Iowa PBS.

