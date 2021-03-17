CORONAVIRUS

Watch: Gov. Kim Reynolds holds news conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds addressed Iowans during her weekly press conference on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Johnston, Iowa,
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds addressed Iowans during her weekly press conference on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Johnston, Iowa, where she provided updates on the COVID-19 vaccination efforts. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP)
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday, expected to provide updates about COVID-19 vaccines and cases in the state. Watch the live stream in the player above, broadcast by Iowa PBS. 

More COVID news: 

Where can I find a COVID-19 vaccine in Iowa?

Trying to find a COVID vaccine appointment online a frustrating scramble for Iowans

If you are trying to get the COVID vaccine, you should follow this Iowa City man's Twitter account

After year of fighting COVID-19, nursing homes see hope in relaxed visitation rules

When can you get a COVID vaccine in Iowa? Check this chart to find out

Origins of COVID-19 vaccines can be traced to University of Iowa research

 

