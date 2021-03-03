CORONAVIRUS

Watch: Gov. Kim Reynolds holds news conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday

09:31AM | Wed, March 03, 2021

Watch: Gov. Kim Reynolds holds news conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday

06:45AM | Wed, March 03, 2021

Masks and buffers remain rules at most Eastern Iowa casinos

05:40PM | Tue, March 02, 2021

Bill to bar mandatory COVID vaccines advances in Iowa Legislature

04:08PM | Tue, March 02, 2021

Biden vows enough vaccine for all US adults by end of May
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference, Tuesday, Sept.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Johnston, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday, expected to provide updates about COVID-19 vaccines and cases in the state. Watch the live stream in the player above, broadcast by Iowa PBS. 

More COVID news: 

Masks and buffers remain rules at most Eastern Iowa casinos

Bill to bar mandatory COVID vaccines advances in Iowa Legislature

Biden vows enough vaccine for all US adults by end of May

Gov. Kim Reynolds uncertain of plans for $1.3 billion in federal COVID-19 funds for Iowa

Iowa to get 100,000 vaccine doses, including new Johnson & Johnson vaccine

New COVID-19 vaccine could help millions, if they take it

09:31AM | Wed, March 03, 2021

Watch: Gov. Kim Reynolds holds news conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday

06:45AM | Wed, March 03, 2021

Masks and buffers remain rules at most Eastern Iowa casinos

05:40PM | Tue, March 02, 2021

Bill to bar mandatory COVID vaccines advances in Iowa Legislature
Masks and buffers remain rules at most Eastern Iowa casinos

Bill to bar mandatory COVID vaccines advances in Iowa Legislature

Biden vows enough vaccine for all US adults by end of May

Iowa adds 456 coronavirus cases, 26 deaths on Tuesday

College Community shows off 'crown jewel' of facilities plan

Man killed during pursuit with Linn deputies when ejected from minivan in Benton County

New device gives doctors a clearer view during surgeries at St. Luke's

Voters pass $31 million bond for Marion Independent for new activities complex, elementary building

House advances education free-speech bill over law professor's concerns

