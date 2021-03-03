Watch: Gov. Kim Reynolds holds news conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday, expected to provide updates about COVID-19 vaccines and cases in the state. Watch the live stream in the player above, broadcast by Iowa PBS.
More COVID news:
Masks and buffers remain rules at most Eastern Iowa casinos
Bill to bar mandatory COVID vaccines advances in Iowa Legislature
Biden vows enough vaccine for all US adults by end of May
Gov. Kim Reynolds uncertain of plans for $1.3 billion in federal COVID-19 funds for Iowa
Iowa to get 100,000 vaccine doses, including new Johnson & Johnson vaccine
New COVID-19 vaccine could help millions, if they take it
09:31AM | Wed, March 03, 2021
06:45AM | Wed, March 03, 2021
05:40PM | Tue, March 02, 2021