Watch: Gov. Reynolds speaks at 11 a.m., expected to give COVID and vaccine updates

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference in November in Johnston. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Thursday. Watch it in the video player above, broadcast by Iowa PBS. 

Reynolds is expected to give updates about COVID-19 in Iowa and vaccinations. 

The last time she addressed Iowans was during the Condition of the State last week, where she proposed an $8.1 billion state spending plan for fiscal year 2022, a 3.7 percent increase that would fund priorities in broadband expansion, K-12 and higher education and mental health programs for adults and children.

» FACT CHECK: Were Gov. Reynolds' claims in Condition of the State true? Our team grades her

