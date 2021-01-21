Watch: Gov. Reynolds speaks at 11 a.m., expected to give COVID and vaccine updates

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Thursday. Watch it in the video player above, broadcast by Iowa PBS.

Reynolds is expected to give updates about COVID-19 in Iowa and vaccinations.

The last time she addressed Iowans was during the Condition of the State last week, where she proposed an $8.1 billion state spending plan for fiscal year 2022, a 3.7 percent increase that would fund priorities in broadband expansion, K-12 and higher education and mental health programs for adults and children.

