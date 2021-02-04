Watch live: Gov. Kim Reynolds hold news conference at 11 a.m. with Iowa COVID-19 updates

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Thursday. Watch it live in the video player above, broadcast by Iowa PBS.

Reynolds is expected to give an update on COVID-19 vaccine efforts in the state. During last week's news conference, Reynolds said she was expecting the state to receive more vaccines this week from the federal government to distribute to residents.

MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE:

» The Gazette translated to Spanish common COVID-19 vaccine questions and answers for Iowans who prefer Spanish

» When can you get a vaccine? Check this chart to find out.

» Contagious U.K. coronavirus strain found in Johnson County

» UI Hospitals and Clinics begins COVID-19 vaccination for community members