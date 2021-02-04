CORONAVIRUS

Watch live: Gov. Kim Reynolds hold news conference at 11 a.m. with Iowa COVID-19 updates

CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

09:00AM | Thu, February 04, 2021

Watch live: Gov. Kim Reynolds hold news conference at 11 a.m. with Iow ...

08:53AM | Thu, February 04, 2021

Test Iowa sites adjust hours due to winter storm

06:40AM | Thu, February 04, 2021

Iowa City awards pandemic grants to 27 businesses, many owned by women ...

06:00AM | Thu, February 04, 2021

UIHC begins COVID-19 vaccination for community members
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
The Gazette
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference, Tuesday, Sept.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Johnston, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Thursday. Watch it live in the video player above, broadcast by Iowa PBS

Reynolds is expected to give an update on COVID-19 vaccine efforts in the state. During last week's news conference, Reynolds said she was expecting the state to receive more vaccines this week from the federal government to distribute to residents. 

MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE:

» The Gazette translated to Spanish common COVID-19 vaccine questions and answers for Iowans who prefer Spanish

» When can you get a vaccine? Check this chart to find out.

» Contagious U.K. coronavirus strain found in Johnson County

 » UI Hospitals and Clinics begins COVID-19 vaccination for community members

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Vaccine Info
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

09:00AM | Thu, February 04, 2021

Watch live: Gov. Kim Reynolds hold news conference at 11 a.m. with Iow ...

08:53AM | Thu, February 04, 2021

Test Iowa sites adjust hours due to winter storm

06:40AM | Thu, February 04, 2021

Iowa City awards pandemic grants to 27 businesses, many owned by women ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
The Gazette

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Test Iowa sites adjust hours due to winter storm

Iowa City awards pandemic grants to 27 businesses, many owned by women and people of color

UIHC begins COVID-19 vaccination for community members

Many states hold key vaccine discussions in closed meetings

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa football caps off best recruiting class in years despite challenges

Miller-Meeks' attorney looking for rejected ballots in contested Iowa U.S. House race

Cedar Rapids area restaurants rely on loyal customers, new ideas to survive pandemic

COVID vaccines available at some Iowa pharmacies for 65 and older. Here's how to sign up

Cedar Rapids Restaurant Week will feature these 20 restaurants

Trending