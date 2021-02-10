CORONAVIRUS

Watch live: Gov. Kim Reynolds holds news conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference, Thursday, Nov.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in Johnston, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday to provide the latest news about the COVID-19 vaccine and virus in Iowa. Watch it live in the player above, broadcast by Iowa PBS

On Sunday, COVID restrictions across the state were scaled back, with Reynolds lifting safety protocols for restaurants and other businesses, mask-wearing requirements and limits on gatherings, among other changes. 

Many local restaurants say they will continue to keep COVID safety measures in place. Mask requirements are also still being enforced in Cedar Rapids, Linn County, Iowa City and Johnson County. 

MORE COVID NEWS:

» Reynolds did not consult state health department before lifting COVID restrictions, Iowa Dems say

» Iowa picks Microsoft to create coronavirus vaccine appointment system

» Linn County to see triple allocation of coronavirus vaccine next week

» Linn County opens COVID vaccine call center, offers free rides to appointments

