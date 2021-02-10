Watch live: Gov. Kim Reynolds holds news conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday

Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday to provide the latest news about the COVID-19 vaccine and virus in Iowa. Watch it live in the player above, broadcast by Iowa PBS.

On Sunday, COVID restrictions across the state were scaled back, with Reynolds lifting safety protocols for restaurants and other businesses, mask-wearing requirements and limits on gatherings, among other changes.

Many local restaurants say they will continue to keep COVID safety measures in place. Mask requirements are also still being enforced in Cedar Rapids, Linn County, Iowa City and Johnson County.

