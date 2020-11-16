CORONAVIRUS

Watch live chat: How UIHC is handling the latest surge of COVID-19 cases

Medical assistant Alex Abodeely holds a swab taken from a patient for a coronavirus test as she places it in a container
Medical assistant Alex Abodeely holds a swab taken from a patient for a coronavirus test as she places it in a container toe be transported for analysis at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Family Medicine Clinic in Iowa City on Monday, April 20, 2020. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)

As COVID-10 hospitalizations continue to rise in Iowa, hospitals are trying to cope with the surge in cases and patients.

Watch this Facebook Live chat in the video player above featuring University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Chief Medical Officer Dr. Theresa Brennan as she discusses how UIHC is handling the latest surge of COVID-19 cases.

