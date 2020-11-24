Watch: Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks at 11 a.m. about COVID-19 in Iowa

/

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold an 11 a.m. news conference Tuesday, speaking to residents a week after issuing a limited mask mandate in to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in the state. Watch the news conference live in the video player above.

Reynolds announced new mask requirements last week for Iowans near each other indoors for at least 15 minutes and limiting indoor gatherings to 15 people. Her order also limited outdoor gatherings to 30 people, with some exceptions.

Restaurants and bars are allowed to remain open, but must keep their hours between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m

