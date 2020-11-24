CORONAVIRUS

Watch: Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks at 11 a.m. about COVID-19 in Iowa

12:01AM | Tue, November 24, 2020

Watch: Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks at 11 a.m. about COVID-19 in Iowa

06:39PM | Mon, November 23, 2020

Iowa prisons expand use of N95 masks as COVID-19 cases mount

03:29PM | Mon, November 23, 2020

As Iowa State, UNI enter unique finals week, campus officials urge dil ...

02:33PM | Mon, November 23, 2020

Iowa sees 1,678 new COVID-19 cases, below 40 percent positivity rate
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference, Tuesday, Sept.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Johnston, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold an 11 a.m. news conference Tuesday, speaking to residents a week after issuing a limited mask mandate in to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in the state. Watch the news conference live in the video player above.

Reynolds announced new mask requirements last week for Iowans near each other indoors for at least 15 minutes and limiting indoor gatherings to 15 people. Her order also limited outdoor gatherings to 30 people, with some exceptions.

Restaurants and bars are allowed to remain open, but must keep their hours between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m

