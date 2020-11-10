Watch: Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks at 11 a.m. as COVID-19 cases in Iowa continue to rise

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will speak during an 11 a.m. news conference Tuesday, one of two planned conferences this week where she'll speak to residents as COVID-19 cases surge statewide. Watch the news conference live in the video player above.

Reynolds is speaking as the state continues to set records for the number of cases and hospitalizations for the coronavirus, and schools move from in-person learning to online-only teaching in many districts statewide. She has another news conference planned for 11 a.m. Thursday.

Iowa exceeded 1,000 hospitalizations for the first time Monday. And on Sunday, the state surpassed 150,000 cases of the virus.

