Watch: Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks at 11 a.m. with update on COVID-19 in Iowa

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold an 11 a.m. news conference Tuesday, speaking to residents following reports that November was the deadliest month for COVID-19 in Iowa. Watch the news conference live in the video player above.

Reynolds announced new mask requirements nearly two weeks ago, and her office also promoted a public awareness campaign aimed to encourage Iowans to take safety measures to help lessen the spread of the virus in the state. She had encouraged Iowans avoid gatherings if possible over the Thanksgiving holiday, telling Iowans that she and her husband were not celebrating the holiday with their family in an effort to stay safe.

