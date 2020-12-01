CORONAVIRUS

Watch: Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks at 11 a.m. with update on COVID-19 in Iowa

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds speaks to the media during a COVID-19 news conference on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Iowa PBS
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds speaks to the media during a COVID-19 news conference on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Iowa PBS in Johnston, Iowa. (Kelsey Kremer /The Des Moines Register via AP)
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold an 11 a.m. news conference Tuesday, speaking to residents following reports that November was the deadliest month for COVID-19 in Iowa. Watch the news conference live in the video player above.

Reynolds announced new mask requirements nearly two weeks ago, and her office also promoted a public awareness campaign aimed to encourage Iowans to take safety measures to help lessen the spread of the virus in the state. She had encouraged Iowans avoid gatherings if possible over the Thanksgiving holiday, telling Iowans that she and her husband were not celebrating the holiday with their family in an effort to stay safe.

» Read the latest stories on coronavirus in Iowa here, and see the most-recent numbers analyzed by The Gazette on our Maps and Charts page

