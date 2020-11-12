Watch: Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks at 11 a.m. news conference as Iowa COVID-19 cases surge

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold an 11 a.m. news conference Thursday, the second of two this week where she'll speak to residents as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge statewide. Watch the news conference live in the video player above.

At her Tuesday news conference, she announced enhanced public health measures, including requiring masks for large gatherings and at businesses such as salons, tattoo parlors and massage therapy.

Iowa continues to surpass records in positive cases and hospitalizations, on Wednesday hitting a new record of positive cases at 4,754, marking five consecutive days the state has counted over 4,000 new daily cases. Hospitalizations were near 1,200.

MORE CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

» POSITIVITY RATES: Iowa's COVID-19 positivity rates may be even higher than state says

» MASK MANDATE: Reynolds institutes mask mandate for large gatherings

» Read the latest stories on coronavirus in Iowa here, and see the most-recent numbers analyzed by The Gazette on our Maps and Charts page.