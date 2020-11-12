CORONAVIRUS

Watch: Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks at 11 a.m. news conference as Iowa COVID-19 cases surge

CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

09:37AM | Thu, November 12, 2020

Watch: Cedar Rapids leaders at 10 a.m. will announce more steps to fig ...

09:32AM | Thu, November 12, 2020

Congresswoman-elect Ashley Hinson tests positive for COVID-19, is quar ...

12:01AM | Thu, November 12, 2020

Watch: Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks at 11 a.m. news conference as Iowa COV ...

07:24PM | Wed, November 11, 2020

Cedar Rapids restaurants report fewer customers from high school volle ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
The Gazette
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference, Tuesday, Sept.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Johnston, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold an 11 a.m. news conference Thursday, the second of two this week where she'll speak to residents as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge statewide. Watch the news conference live in the video player above.

At her Tuesday news conference, she announced enhanced public health measures, including requiring masks for large gatherings and at businesses such as salons, tattoo parlors and massage therapy. 

Iowa continues to surpass records in positive cases and hospitalizations, on Wednesday hitting a new record of positive cases at 4,754, marking five consecutive days the state has counted over 4,000 new daily cases. Hospitalizations were near 1,200. 

MORE CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

» POSITIVITY RATES: Iowa's COVID-19 positivity rates may be even higher than state says

» MASK MANDATE: Reynolds institutes mask mandate for large gatherings

» Read the latest stories on coronavirus in Iowa here, and see the most-recent numbers analyzed by The Gazette on our Maps and Charts page

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

09:37AM | Thu, November 12, 2020

Watch: Cedar Rapids leaders at 10 a.m. will announce more steps to fig ...

09:32AM | Thu, November 12, 2020

Congresswoman-elect Ashley Hinson tests positive for COVID-19, is quar ...

12:01AM | Thu, November 12, 2020

Watch: Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks at 11 a.m. news conference as Iowa COV ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
The Gazette

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Cedar Rapids restaurants report fewer customers from high school volleyball tournament

Update: Iowa high school football semifinals attendance will be limited at UNI-Dome

Feds: Mask scheme swindles University of Iowa hospitals out of $1.6 million

More records for COVID-19 in Iowa: Near 5,000 cases, 1,200 hospitalized and over 200 in ICUs

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Collins Road Square recovering from derecho

Belle Plaine man killed in Iowa County crash

After Reynolds' COVID goal is unmasked, she still resists statewide masking

New Marion Maid-Rite, apartment complex expected to open in late 2021

Demand from overseas helps Iowa farmers after derecho

Trending