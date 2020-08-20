News

Watch: Gov. Kim Reynolds holds news conference at 11 a.m.

Gov. Kim Reynolds turns to listen to another speaker during a disaster recovery briefing with President Donald Trump at
Gov. Kim Reynolds turns to listen to another speaker during a disaster recovery briefing with President Donald Trump at the Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)

Gov. Kim Reynolds is holding a news conference at 11 a.m. Thursday, expecting to provide updates about coronavirus, derecho recovery and other updates.

Watch the news conference live in the video on this page. 

The governor had been holding twice-weekly news conferences on Tuesday and Thursday, but many have been canceled or rescheduled because of other news conferences and events related to storm recovery in Eastern Iowa. 

The governor was in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday when President Donald Trump made a brief visit to speak with local leaders about disaster recovery. 

