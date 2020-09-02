CORONAVIRUS

Watch: Gov. Reynolds hold news conference at 11 a.m.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a press conference at Iowa PBS, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in the state, Reynolds ordered bars closed in six Iowa counties with the highest number of cases. (Brian Powers/The Des Moines Register via AP)

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is holding a news conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Her office did not provide an agenda for what the governor may address, but the news conference comes as the state is seeing a surge of positive COVID-19 cases. It also comes just days after a White House report recommended that the state require Iowans to wear masks in public. 

Coronavirus cases have risen sharply in Iowa's college communities days after students returned. The University of Iowa in Iowa City and Iowa State University in Ames have reported growing numbers of cases among students, many who packed bars the weekend before school started.

The rise in cases prompted the governor to close bars in six counties

